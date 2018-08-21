Proof That Jennifer Lopez's Retro Beauty Looks Deserve Their Own Award

Jennifer Lopez has been a pillar of the award show red carpet since the late '90s — and for good reason. Not only did she lead the movement of Latin pop music on mainstream radio, but she skyrocketed to beauty icon status long before her second album dropped. Accomplishing that feat so early in your career takes — yep, you guessed it — a lot of red carpets. And for Lopez, most of hers were at the MTV Video Music Awards, which seems totally fitting considering she's being honored with the 2018 VMA Video Vanguard Award tonight.
To pay homage to the "Dinero" singer's accomplishment — an award Pink, Rihanna, and Beyoncé have won before her — we have rounded up her best beauty looks from the MTV red carpet over the years. And let's just say, for someone who came up in the less-than-forgiving decade, Lopez did us proud — and somehow avoided the whole over-plucking trend of yore.
J.Lo's best beauty looks from the VMAs, ahead.