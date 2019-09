Can A High School Relationship Really Survive College?

Couples who do choose to stay together often start fighting because one or both partners imagine the new life their S.O. is building without them and get jealous . "One is away and they're constantly Snapchatting and posting things here and there and going to fraternity parties and bars," Dr. Bartell says. "And for the one who stays home, their life hasn't changed so much." She sees it happen both in couples where both partners go away to separate colleges and in couples where one partner goes away and one is either still in high school or goes to a school near home. In that situation, there's almost always jealousy from the partner at home. While jealousy doesn't always mean doom for a relationship, it can be a problem if the couple isn't talking it through. When the jealous partner doesn't communicate their feelings well, the other will likely misread their jealousy as mistrust.