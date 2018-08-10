What Ivanka Did This Week: Welding & Not Looking At Her Instagram Feed
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Friday, August 3
• Ivanka retweeted Kim Kardashian West's praise of her father; he said he is open to a compromise proposal on prison and sentencing reform that would reduce mandatory-minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders.
This is such an important step in really fixing the structural issues! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/AW7gBCr1z6— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2018
• The first daughter and White House senior adviser tweeted support for Sen. Marco Rubio's paid family leave plan.
Monday, August 6
• Ivanka sent several tweets in support of the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, which the president signed last week.
Tuesday, August 7
• To honor Indra Nooyi, the PepsiCo CEO who recently stepped down, Ivanka posted that she is deeply grateful for her friendship.
The great @IndraNooyi is stepping down as PepsiCo CEO, after 12 yrs.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 7, 2018
Indra, you are a mentor + inspiration to so many, myself included. I am deeply grateful for your friendship. Thank you for your passionate engagement on issues that benefit the people of this country, and beyond
Wednesday, August 8
• Ivanka visited the high-tech welding program at Lewis and Clark Community College in Illinois, and participated in a roundtable discussion. "Employers nationwide are struggling to find welders to fill available positions. In 2016, there were 404,800 welding jobs and the industry is growing quickly," she tweeted. As she always does when visiting workers, Ivanka put on the gear and tried her hand at welding for the photo op.
Great day w/ Rep @RodneyDavis visiting the @lewisandclarkcc Weber Workforce Center & highlighting the importance of skills training + vocational ed for the success of America’s students + workers & the future of America’s economy. #PledgeToAmericasWorkers #WorkforceDevelopment pic.twitter.com/icqX4cacKd— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 8, 2018
• Remember when we reported on all the people Ivanka follows on Instagram, which include many left-leaning celebrities (as well as an astounding number of fan accounts)? We like to think that played a tiny role in celebrities whom she follows now posting "Dear Ivanka" Instagrams, asking her to stand up to her father's family separation policy. Alexa Chung, Amy Schumer, Sophia Amoruso, and others have joined in. (Let's hope we don't see them drinking Aperol spritzes with Ivanka in the Hamptons anytime soon.)
Thursday, August 9
• President Trump has been losing support with women and college-educated voters, so now Ivanka is likely going to be dispatched to suburban districts to try to win over moderate voters by talking about the economy.
"Ivanka Trump is trotted out when this administration wants to sound moderate. Few anti-Trump voters will be fooled," Larry Sabato, politics professor at the University of Virginia, told The Independent. "Poll after poll has shown Trump is poison with female, college-educated voters. It's been obvious for quite some time."
• We reported that Ivanka's longtime makeup artist is a Mexican immigrant. Despite the president spreading lies about immigrants from Mexico, vowing to build a wall on the border and make Mexico pay for it, and forcibly separating children from their parents at the border, Alexa Rodulfo insists that "nothing has changed."
"Ivanka and Jared both love Mexico and have deep respect for my heritage," Rodulfo said. "I have never felt anything from her or her family besides warmth and respect."
• A group of governors joined the president and Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform. (Ed. note: Although this photo appears to have been taken at the White House, the geotag tells us that Ivanka sent it from Bedminster, NJ, where her father's golf club is. Starting the weekend early?)
As POTUS & Jared Kushner convened a bipartisan group of Governors from across the country to discuss prison reform, each of the Governors also signed our #PledgeToAmericasWorkers & joined our national campaign to invest in the skills of America’s current + future workforce! pic.twitter.com/KrlXRmo34i— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 10, 2018
