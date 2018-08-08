Dear @ivankatrump, You don’t follow me on Instagram but I feel compelled to tell you something. You said family separation was a "low point" for you. The low point is for the separated families. You spoke in past tense. This crisis is ongoing. As of now 572 children have not been reunited. A child has died after separation. Approximately 400 parents have been deported without their children. There have been multiple claims of sexual and physical abuse in detention. There have been psychotropic drugs administered to children in detention without parental consent. These abuses have occurred on your father’s watch and under the leadership of Secretary Nielsen. End these racist, inhumane and unconscionable abuses now! WE DEMAND YOU CALL FOR THE RESIGNATION OF SECRETARY NIELSEN! Go to link in bio to call for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. #FamiliesBelongTogether #DearIvanka

A post shared by Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) on Aug 6, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT