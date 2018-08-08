Celebrities followed by Ivanka Trump on Instagram are calling on her to speak out against the effects of her father's family separation policy by reposting an identical powerful post that begins "Dear Ivanka".
The stars include Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne, and US celebrities and public figures including Amy Schumer, Sophia Amoruso and Audrey Gelman, founder of women's co-working space The Wing. All have regrammed the identical emotive message as part of a campaign against child separation at the US-Mexico border, which also urges Trump to call for the resignation of Kirstjen Nielsen, the US secretary of homeland security.
Advertisement
The post, which begins "Dear Ivanka", refers to an interview she gave last Thursday, during which she described the policy as "a low point for me". Trump also admitted she was "vehemently against family separation" but added that immigration is "incredibly complex as a topic".
Celebrities have since been flooding Trump's account with "Dear Ivanka" posts, seizing on her comments and refocusing public attention on the controversial policy. "You follow me on social media," the post continues.
"You said family separation was a ‘low point’ for you. The low point is for the separated families. You spoke in past tense. This crisis is ongoing. As of now, 572 children have not been reunited. A child has died after separation."
"Approximately 400 parents have been deported without their children. There have been multiple claims of sexual and physical abuse in detention. There have been psychotropic drugs administered to children in detention without parental consent.
"These abuses have occurred on your father's watch and under the leadership of Secretary Nielsen." It then calls on her to act: "End these racist, inhumane and unconscionable abuses now! We demand you call for the resignation of Secretary Nielsen!"
The initiative was organised by film director Paola Mendoza, actor Sarah Sophie Flicker and journalist Alyssa Klein, none of whom Trump follows on Instagram, who are campaigning for an end to the reunification crisis. The trio reportedly reached out to everyone followed by the president's daughter on Instagram and only a handful have posted the message so far.
Advertisement
Dear @ivankatrump, You don’t follow me on Instagram but I feel compelled to tell you something. You said family separation was a "low point" for you. The low point is for the separated families. You spoke in past tense. This crisis is ongoing. As of now 572 children have not been reunited. A child has died after separation. Approximately 400 parents have been deported without their children. There have been multiple claims of sexual and physical abuse in detention. There have been psychotropic drugs administered to children in detention without parental consent. These abuses have occurred on your father’s watch and under the leadership of Secretary Nielsen. End these racist, inhumane and unconscionable abuses now! WE DEMAND YOU CALL FOR THE RESIGNATION OF SECRETARY NIELSEN! Go to link in bio to call for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. #FamiliesBelongTogether #DearIvanka
The campaign mirrors celebrities' attempts to get Trump's attention via Instagram last year over the Dream Act for young immigrants, when the likes of Sophia Bush, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Wilde and Alexa Chung posted a similar "Dear Ivanka" post.
Advertisement