The Royal Family Paid Special Tribute To Meghan Markle On Her Birthday

Meghan Markle — the Suits actress, former blogger, and newly-minted Duchess of Sussex — turned 37 today. This is an important day because, you know, all birthdays are important. It also just so happens to be Markle’s first official birthday as a royal.
To mark the occasion, social media accounts for the royals have been sharing sweet messages for Markle. Kensington Palace, which, according to Elle, represents Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, shared a close-up photo of the Duchess’ face and thanked her fans for their birthday wishes.
The Queen herself also (indirectly) said a public HBD to Markle. Markle and the Queen have reportedly become great pals since Markle’s entrance to the royal family. So, unsurprisingly, the royal family social media accounts, which represent Buckingham Palace (aka where the Queen lives), shared an adorable image of Markle and the Queen looking chummy at a ceremony with a caption wishing Markle a happy birthday.
But the most heartwarming birthday message might not come from the OG royal family at all — rather, it comes from a birthday post Markle wrote for herself on her erstwhile lifestyle blog, The Tig, back in 2014.
Markle wrote a post when she turned 33 in which she emphasized the importance (and difficulty) of coming to terms with one’s true self in order to attain happiness.
“I am 33 years old today. And I am happy,” she wrote at the time. “And I say that so plainly because, well…it takes time. To be happy. To figure out how to be kind to yourself. To not just choose that happiness, but to feel it.”
Clearly, Markle didn’t need to become a royal to feel at peace with herself. But we could all probably benefit from taking a page from her handbook.
