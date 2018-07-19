The Hottest Act Of 2019? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Rumored U.S. Tour

The royals are going on tour! Well, actually, being a royal means perpetually being "on tour." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently prepping for an October tour of Australia, and — allegedly — they're also planning for a spring 2019 tour of the United States. A source told Us Weekly that the couple is "so excited to head to the U.S."
The source added, "Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S." Things like: Misty Copeland, avocado toast from Little Collins in New York City, and Tiganello wine. Per Us, the plan for the tour involves stops in New York, Washington, D.C., and California. During their California tour, they will reportedly stop in San Francisco to chat with tech CEOs. In D.C., they could possibly meet with politicians, but no word yet on if they'll meet the president. After all, Queen Elizabeth already did her duty, meeting with Donald Trump this week during Trump's UK tour. Then maybe Prince Harry and Markle can just go see the Lincoln Monument instead?
We can only assume the rumored tour will include a visit with Doria Ragland, Markle's mother and MVP of the Royal Wedding and will probably not include a meeting with the other Markle siblings.
