How Will Meghan Markle Celebrate Her First Birthday As A Royal?

Former Suits star Meghan Markle is a newly-minted royal, and on August 4, she'll be something else, too: the birthday girl. The former lifestyle blogger (never forget The Tig) will turn 37 this year, and it's safe to say that this birthday will be pretty different from her 36 previous ones. But what's a duchess to do on her big day? We already know how Markle will celebrate, and it's by celebrating another person's big event.
According to Express, Markle and hubby Prince Harry will spend August 4 at the wedding of Harry's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee, who is set to marry Daisy Jenks.
Truth be told, there are worse ways to spend a birthday. It may not be your own celebration, but at least there's still cake. Plus, Van Staubenzee was an usher at Markle and Harry's own wedding, so, you know — can't exactly ditch.
According to Express, royals traditionally have private birthday celebrations, but the Queen tends to break that tradition with celebrations of her own birthday. Since Markle does not have social media (a stipulation of joining the Royal Family), we likely won't get any photos of the private celebrations that she and her royal in-laws may take part in out of the public eye.
Whatever Markle does to celebrate, it will be hard to top her previous birthday. Last year, for Markle's 36th birthday, Harry pulled out all the stops and took her on a safari in Botswana, Africa. (This was mere weeks after meeting on a blind date, by the way.) Will another surprise trip be in Markle's future? Guess that depends on just how many royal duties these two have for the rest of the summer.
Whether she's allowed to host a blowout birthday bash or not, Markle may not even want a huge celebration. According to her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig (per Vanity Fair), she once talked about planning a low-key bachelorette party for her friend in Greece — a crazy girls' weekend just wasn't their "brand." It's even less on brand for Markle now that she's a royal.
Then there's the fact that royal duties tend to include a lot of big events as is. Maybe Markle's most desired way to celebrate her birthday involves a day-long Netflix binge... and not dressing up for another garden party.
