Margot Robbie is in talks to join both Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in the upcoming movie adaptation about Roger Ailes' ouster from Fox News. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman is slated to play Gretchen Carlson, who sued Ailes in 2016 for sexual harassment, settling for $20 million that September. Theron will be playing Megyn Kelly, who was one of the many subsequent women to come forward with similar allegations against Ailes before his death in 2017. Now, THR is reporting that Robbie has been tapped to play an associate producer at the network.
In August of 2016, Carlson's lawyers said the number of private and public Ailes accusers was over 20. This movie, written by Charles Randolph, will take a larger look at the culture in the network that allowed for this alleged behavior to become so prevalent. Jay Roach (HBO's Game Change, Trumbo) is set to direct.
As it stands now, the cast is pretty homogenous, inadvertently revealing the lack of diversity at the network. Other still-to-be-cast characters likely include Greta Van Susteren, Rupert Murdoch and Bill O'Reilly, THR speculated. The film is still untitled.
Reps for Robbie did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
