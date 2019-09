Margot Robbie is in talks to join both Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in the upcoming movie adaptation about Roger Ailes' ouster from Fox News. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Kidman is slated to play Gretchen Carlson, who sued Ailes in 2016 for sexual harassment, settling for £15 million that September. Theron will be playing Megyn Kelly, who was one of the many subsequent women to come forward with similar allegations against Ailes before his death in 2017. Now, THR is reporting that Robbie has been tapped to play an associate producer at the network.