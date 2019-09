Kelly is right. Without men holding each other accountable, or demonstrating to other men such actions are unacceptable, the "watershed moment" we're experiencing will only go so far. Kelly doesn't seem cynical that things will change right now, but she's aware of the challenges we face. "Now that we are in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, many are proclaiming, "This is it. It ends now." My take? Maybe. But we have a lot of work to do....Women alone cannot change the culture. We need men. Evolved ones. Kind ones," she writes. It's time for the men in our lives to step up, especially those men that have some kind of power.