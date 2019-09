Paul Manafort's Closet May Have Cost Millions, But These Tweets Are Priceless

For the most part, it seems Twitter has set aside the allegations that Manafort's $60 million tax evasion was used to fund his shopping habits, and has moved on to what we're all really thinking: the conclusion that, what makes the situation even worse is what the clothes look like. No word yet on if these clothes were actually his, but from one fashion crime to the next, Manafort's eye for style is...lopsided. Picture a wardrobe so misguided that not a single piece seems like it was actually made to be worn — even for someone who, by reputation and association, should have zero taste.