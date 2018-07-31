Remember the year 2006? It might be difficult to think back that far, considering how every day currently feels like it spans an entire year, but humor us and think back for a second. Things were simpler then. Instead of devouring KUWTK, people watched The Hills and, rather than tweet, people shared their thoughts on MySpace. But, most noticeably, the biggest Trump news of the time centered around socialite Ivanka Trump's outings with celebrities like Paris Hilton.
Though entertainment outlets and tabloids covered most of her moves, you might have missed a fling she once had with Topher Grace, who played the ever-downtrodden Eric Forman on That '70s Show and himself in Oceans 11. Oh yeah, they dated. And based off of his interview with The Daily Beast, Grace probably wishes that was one secret left buried in the gossip archives.
"Certainly it wasn't a political statement. This was a decade ago," Grace told The Daily Beast. "I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn't say that we 'dated,' but... I didn't do it for political reasons."
That might be the nicest way for someone to say, "Please, don't affiliate me with the Trumps."
As The Daily Beast notes, People reported back in 2006 that Grace and Trump met in Las Vegas while she was celebrating her 25th birthday. The relationship didn't last very long and, just three years later, Trump married her husband, Jared Kushner.
We know what the First Daughter has been up to, but what about Grace? The actor is playing KKK leader David Duke in Spike Lee's new film, BlacKkKlansman, which is set to make its theatrical debut in August. He's also going to star in the upcoming films Truth, American Ultra, and War Machine alongside massive stars like Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, and Kristen Stewart. Yeah, Grace seems to be doing just fine.
