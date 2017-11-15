The most awkward guy on That '70s Show has just become a father. Us Weekly reports that Topher Grace and his wife, Ashley Hinshaw, welcomed a baby girl into the world on November 1. This is the couple's first child together.
Unlike other celebrity couples, the name they chose — Mabel Jane Grace — is actually quite classic. According to The Bump, Mabel was quite popular back in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Though its popularity dramatically decreased following the 1930s, the Social Security Administration reports that the moniker had crawled its way back up to the 513th most favored in 2016. This little Mabel could be quite the trendsetter!
The pair has been pretty private about their pregnancy up until this point. In fact, Us Weekly reports that it wasn't until August that Hinshaw shared the exciting news with her friends and fans on Instagram with a simple selfie and no baby bump in sight.
"When you're 6 1/2 months pregnant and someone else does your hair/makeup/wardrobe and makes you feel like a princess for the first time in a whiiiiile," she wrote.
In October, she shared another snap of herself drinking tea at her baby shower, surrounded by loved ones and noticeable pops of pink. Of course, it doesn't take a lot of pregnancy photos to know someone is going to be a sweet parent. Between her experience chasing around rugrats on True Blood and his years of learning what not to do from TV father Red Forman, I've got a good feeling these two will be just fine.
Besides, Grace seems to have already gotten used to baby Mabel's nap time routine. Over the weekend, he tweeted out his endorsement for Ben Stiller's most recent film, The Meyerowitz Stories, so it's safe to assume he's got a lot of Netflix hours in his future.
