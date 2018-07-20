This Week In Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande, A Possible Wedding Date Emerges

Is that the sound of wedding bells, I hear? Or is it just the screeching meerkats in the "God Is A Woman" music video? Either way, this past week gave Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande fans a lot to think about. What started with an innocent tattoo made way for major dental surgery and ended with Davidson maybe or maybe not owning me in the comments of an article I wrote. Standard.
Since Saturday Night Live is on break for the summer, Davidson has pretty much become Grande's full-time hype-man, spending most of the week promoting his fiancée's new music video. He has the enthusiasm, he has the merch, he has a video of himself totally smitten while watching Grande perform.
However, that doesn't mean he's totally moved on from his past. Some ghosts from his relationship with Cazzie David, who he dated for two years before getting engaged to Grande, are still haunting him — so much so he had to address them on Instagram.
You can catch up on all this, from the drama to the heartwarming moments, ahead.