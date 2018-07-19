14 Cult Beauty Products To Score At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

There are a lot of beauty products out there, so when you’re faced with thousands of options — maybe even more — how do you know exactly what will work for you? Either you cross your fingers and take a risk, or pick the product with a bigger following than Rajneeshpuram. Our suggestion? Go for the latter. Luckily, there's never been a better time to stock up on tried-and-true favorites.
Since Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale opens to the public this Friday, we thought it was time to gather some of the best cult beauty products worth your money. Considering that the markdowns are so low even La Mer seems within reach, it’s impossible to deny that now is a better time than any to give in to the hype, open your wallet, and invest in the kind of beauty products editors and pros keep on their vanities like little trophies. Think: Kiehl's Creme de Corps, Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, and Le Labo Santal 33. The best part? You don't have to worry about being disappointed.
Ahead, the best cult beauty products to buy during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. But hurry! The sale ends August 5.