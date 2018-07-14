Shopping a good sale should mean getting more of the stuff you want for less money, but it doesn't always pan out exactly how we want it to, with deals that don't really feel like deals at all. A $200 serum marked down to $190 is a nice idea, but a bargain it is not.
To avoid such a situation, we like to come prepared. This year, Nordstrom has marked down more than 450 beauty products for its annual Anniversary Sale, and while there are splurges aplenty (there's still a Crème de la Mer going for $1,095), there are some really great saves, too. So we rounded up the best ones, which are just as good as the priciest stuff out there — not to mention the fact that they're about to be on steep sale when they become available to the general public on July 20. (The sale is for Nordstrom cardholders only until then.)
Ahead, the best under-$50 beauty products you can snag from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.