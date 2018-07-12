The Beauty Deals You Can't Miss From Nordstrom's Summer Sale

The holidays might be months away, but it's officially Christmas in July thanks to the arrival of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. This year, our favorite retailer is featuring over 450 beauty exclusives, from top brands that never go on sale, including La Mer, Nars, Tom Ford, and Dior.
The event is open to Nordstrom cardholders starting today, but the general public won't be able to shop it until July 20th. Either way, you'll want to plan out your strategy for conquering the killer discounts, because we guarantee they won't last long.
Check out the best bang-for-your-buck beauty deals — including the cheapest La Mer value set we've ever seen — ahead.