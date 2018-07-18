28 Beauty Products L.A. Girls Use To The Last Drop

While digging through someone else's trash isn't nearly as alluring as peeking into their medicine cabinet, there's no denying that it's the more accurate way to determine what their beauty routine really looks like. Which is probably why the "empties" phenomenon is so popular online. Because if you squeezed, shook, and scooped every last drop of something out of the package before sorrowfully tossing it into your recycling bin, that says way more about the product than a perfectly curated "shelfie."
That's why we asked three Los Angeles-based beauty pros to show us their empties from the the last few months. Whether your hair is curly or bleached, or your skin is dry or oily, there's a recommendation for you, ahead — no snooping required.
Zarna Surti is the founder and editor-in-chief of Tonal Journal, a new independent print publication celebrating women of color.
How would you describe your hair and skin?
"Growing up in Nashville, I enjoyed humid weather, dewy skin, and frizz-filled curls. Cut to my move to Los Angeles five years ago, and my skin is now much drier, but on the positive side, my frizz has gone down tremendously and my curls are making a comeback!"
What's your beauty philosophy?
"To embrace my natural skin and hair texture! We're all so busy, and starting to work for your features, instead of against them, is so important. Also, it makes more time for fun things like wine and Netflix — just sayin'."
"As an Indian woman, I'm prone to dark circles around my eyes and it's taken me a long time to find the perfect color and consistency. This Nars concealers is everything: it's lightweight, easy to apply (you don't need a concealer brush), and always brightens up my face. I use a Beauty Blender to dab a tiny bit onto my forehead, Cupid's bow, and chin for an extra highlight."
"I never thought I'd go the 'no-poo' route, but when I started embracing my curls more, I realized this was essential. Lots of shampoos can be really heavy for curly hair and weigh it down, but this one is lightweight, super conditioning, and leaves my curls shiny and bouncy. I definitely recommend it for everyone with curls!"
"This creamy conditioner is perfect with the No-Poo shampoo for curls. It leaves my hair really soft and shiny, and it's nice and lightweight. Although I love this one for more regular use, twice a month I use this deep treatment from Shea Moisture for a really intensive, hydrating treatment."
"Let me start off by saying that I got one bottle of this for free, tried to hate it, and failed miserably. This stuff is incredible. I have drier skin and trading in my cleanser for a cleansing oil totally changed the texture of my skin for the better. This one comes with a hefty price tag, but it lasts me about six months, so I justify the purchase by breaking it down to about $15/month."
"My skin is dry and can take a ton of product and moisture, so I always opt for this balm. It's super rich, so I don't recommend it for acne-prone or sensitive skin types, but I find it works really well for me. I'll apply a very light layer as a moisturizer during the day, and at night I'll just lop it on — I literally embalm my face with it before bed and in the morning my skin feels like a silky, velvet dream!"
Lexy Lebsack is Refinery29's senior beauty editor and host of Shady, an R29 original series.
How would you describe your hair and skin?
"My skin is normal and prone to congestion, redness, and brown spots (thank you, Arizona upbringing) but in general it can take almost anything without reacting negatively or breaking out, so I love trying new masks and serums. My hair, on the other hand, let's just say she's... difficult. One janky mask or shampoo and my bleached hair gets brassy, dry, breaks, and generally acts like a diva, so I stay loyal to what works for my hair and I only air-dry."
What's your beauty philosophy?
"You might think that I love the pool and sun, given my zip code, but my summer revolves around keeping my hair chlorine- and salt-free and I view the sun for what it really is, an evil force that will rob you of your youth. Moral of the story: Why correct when you can prevent?"
"This is one of those face washes that I use to the very last drop, adding a bit of water each time before shaking it up to get those last few precious suds. It makes my skin soft, clean (it removes light makeup), and smooth — but never dry. The brand was created by one of the top derms in Los Angeles, Karyn Grossman, MD, and it's my favorite product from the line, although the face cream is a close second."
"Beauty editors admittedly get a lot of free products, but this is something I happily buy myself. Hairstylist Sal Salcedo got me hooked and I can't say enough good things about the line. It's one of the only shampoos that keeps my bleached blonde hair bright, soft, and healthy."
"I blame my boyfriend for how quickly I went through my last tub of this Detox mask. It beats both of our breakouts; his are on the surface and oily, while mine are dry and underground."
"Behold: my holy grail red lipstick that I get compliments on each and every time I wear it. I have small, thin-ish lips, so it's important that my lipstick is dry enough to stay in place to maintain a clean, flattering lip line, but comfy enough to make them look as full as possible. The formula is magic and the color, Alluring, is even better."
"The trick to actually wearing SPF every day is easy: You just have to find a powerful formula that acts as your daily moisturizer. I have a few I love and this is one of the top ones. It soaks right in, never looks chalky, and I've never burned while wearing it. This was probably my 7th or 8th bottle."
"It took my best friend's lashes nearly hitting her eyebrows for me to believe that this stuff works — and holy moly, does it ever. This was my first tube and my wimpy lashes are out of control now! I should have know it would be great because the moment I put this tube on my IG Stories, I got a dozen DMs that echoed the sentiment I now feel: "It's amazing!" The only caveat is that my eyes got a little irritated for the first week or two, but I pushed through with the help of some morning Visine and now it seems that my eyes have adjusted."
"I know, I know, you already know this stuff rocks. A few quick swipes makes the lighter hairs towards the top of my brows more defined to help give me a higher arch. It's definitely one of those products I use every single day."
"This dry shampoo feels like a luxury formula (the smell is rich, it works well, the packaging is nice, etc.), but it's in the mid-range price, making it a great option for anyone trying to ween off the Oribes of the world, but not quite ready for the drugstore. I'd use another bottle in a heartbeat."
Cassondra Kaeding is a celebrity hair colorist and Allison McNamara is the editorial director of Mane Addicts and founder of just-launched skin-care line, Mara. Together, they're a beauty power couple with one hell of a joint medicine cabinet.
How would you describe your hair and skin?
Kaeding: "My hair has a natural, soft wave with medium texture and a tendency to become big and frizzy. My skin is very dry and thin, which means a lot of products can be irritating, so my face needs plenty of moisture!"
McNamara: "My hair is naturally straight, although there is absolutely nothing natural about the red color, so I wash my hair just twice a week to preserve the hue. My skin is typically clear, but leans on the drier side. I like to keep my routine really simple and as natural as possible."
What's your beauty philosophy?
Kaeding: "My beauty approach is super simple. I only use products where I need a little extra TLC. First is my hair, being a hairdresser, and second is making sure my skin is moisturized."
McNamara: "I have a very natural approach to beauty. I'm definitely a minimalist when it comes to hair and makeup (besides the bold red lip here and there) and am very particular about the ingredients that I put on my face."
"This is one of my top three favorite dry shampoos. My only complaint is it's so white and can leave me looking like a granny if I'm not careful." — McNamara
"I love the texture this spray gives to my slightly-wavy, thick hair. Also the scent is heavenly! When my hair feels flat and needs a boost, this is my go-to!" — Kaeding
"I love this product because of the even saturation and it makes my skin felt hydrated all day — very refreshed and glow-y." — Kaeding
"This is the best hair oil on earth. I say this with 1,000% certainty that you will love it, too. I'm on my third bottle." — McNamara
"I use the oil night and day and sometimes in-between clients at the salon! (Yes I have it in my drawer at work.) It absorbs into the skin really well and I love the glow, which makes me feel refreshed," —Kaeding
"I got the small version of this before getting the full-size one. It's too strong for everyday use for me, but I use it once a week or every other for a nice 'lil lactic action!" —McNamara
"I love how this shampoo isn’t overly scented, it just smells super fresh and clean. It reduces frizz but still gives my hair body and doesn’t make it super flat like some shampoos do." —Kaeding
"I finished the color Cake, but I’m really into all the Glossier lipsticks because they have a matte finish but aren’t so matte that you feel like you need paint thinner to get it off. They almost look like a stain." —McNamara
"This is an amazing body-care line. I love all their products, including this firming serum." —McNamara
Christina Han is a former beauty editor (Vogue, W, The Cut) and current cofounder of Type Navy, a brand consulting startup in Los Angeles.
How would you describe your hair and skin?
"I have combination skin with a tendency to be drier on the cheeks and upper forehead and oily in the T-zone. I’ve had dry, straight hair for most of my life but I recently got the semi-permanent New Wave treatment from STRIIIKE, which gives even the straightest of hair subtle waves. Now I wake up every morning with the kind of texture that is part tousled bedhead and part Cali-cool surf girl."
What's your beauty philosophy?
"I definitely cater to my skin first above all else and keep my makeup essentials to just that: mascara, lip balm, and maybe a hint of tint on the cheeks. I am also a creature of habit and my skin-care routine is comprised of a highly edited selection of products that are tried-and-true favorites. If a new product gains a spot in the morning or night routine, it’s there for life."
"Last spring I went to Seoul, South Korea with my mom and brought a suitcase of beauty products home with me. The runaway favorite is this pine- and tea tree-based face mist. The misting mechanism was developed by wizards because it delivers the finest and softest mist that I've ever felt on my skin. That, combined with the fresh, piney scent, and you’ll seriously feel like you just stepped into a forest in the Pacific Northwest. I use it every morning right after cleansing to balance and tone my dry skin."
"I refer to this everyday beauty staple as the un-mascara. The ingenious formula utilizes tiny black microfibers that are suspended in a nearly translucent black-brown base for a subtle, glossy tint that defines each lash with just a hint of oomph. You can even use it as a base layer to thicken your lashes before applying your own favorite mascara."
"Joanna’s exfoliator is versatile in that it’s gentle enough to use a few times a week to slough away dead skin, but also acts as a mask when left on the skin for 10-15 minutes to draw out impurities (thanks to its composition of mineral-rich clay and volcanic ash). It leaves my skin ultra-smooth."
Shop This
"Due to my inability to grow my skin-care routine beyond three steps (cleanse or exfoliate, serum, moisturize), I have never incorporated tonics or toners. But I currently have two in my regular rotation, and this particular one is a part of my nighttime routine: After cleansing, I dampen a cotton pad with the vitamin C-packed lavender water, then I proceed to wipe my whole face with the skin-brightening magic liquid. For first time users, and those with sensitive or dry skin, I recommend easing the product into your routine due to its vitamin C concentration (start with 2-3x a week)."
"I am here to tell you this: Once I started using the Tonic and the Serum from Recherche Beauté, I stopped having little blemish breakouts. Swear. To. God. Again, like its Tonic counterpart, the Serum also includes vitamin C and should be used in moderation. But after just a couple of weeks, your skin will appear tighter, brighter, and generally rad."
"I often get asked if I’ve just come from a facial when I use this Korean face cream. The cream’s birthplace, the Chaum Center in Seoul, is a luxurious spa and wellness facility that I can only describe as the Mayo Clinic for good skin. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the sleek, gel-textured cream makes your skin look like you spent the day at the high-tech spa."
Evercell Black Caviar Face Cream, available in select South Korean cosmetics stores.
