28 Beauty Products L.A. Girls Use To The Last Drop

"It took my best friend's lashes nearly hitting her eyebrows for me to believe that this stuff works — and holy moly, does it ever. This was my first tube and my wimpy lashes are out of control now! I should have know it would be great because the moment I put this tube on my IG Stories, I got a dozen DMs that echoed the sentiment I now feel: "It's amazing!" The only caveat is that my eyes got a little irritated for the first week or two, but I pushed through with the help of some morning Visine and now it seems that my eyes have adjusted."