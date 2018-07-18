28 Beauty Products L.A. Girls Use To The Last Drop

While digging through someone else's rubbish isn't nearly as alluring as peeking into their medicine cabinet, there's no denying that it's the more accurate way to determine what their beauty routine really looks like. Which is probably why the "empties" phenomenon is so popular online. Because if you squeezed, shook, and scooped every last drop of something out of the package before sorrowfully tossing it into your recycling bin, that says way more about the product than a perfectly curated "shelfie."
That's why we asked three Los Angeles-based beauty pros to show us their empties from the the last few months. Whether your hair is curly or bleached, or your skin is dry or oily, there's a recommendation for you, ahead — no snooping required.