Here's How Your Favorite Kiehl's Moisturizer Is Actually Made

Creme de Corps starts out as a luxurious block of cocoa butter. Once the slab is chipped into smaller pieces and weighed, it's combined with apricot and sesame oil, along with shea butter and aloe juice. Once blended, the mixture gets repeatedly heated and cooled to assure that it develops its signature smooth, velvety texture. And after a viscosity test, the moisturizer is packaged into bottles bound for a Kiehl's (or Sephora) store near you.