And while we always knew that BareMinerals had perfected a foundation that delivered a coverage-without-cakiness finish, we wanted to see exactly how its signature beauty essential was actually made — especially since we've been stocking it in our makeup bags for over a decade. The most surprising part of our behind-the-scenes trip to the BareMinerals factory? The sheer amount of of red, yellow, and black pigment required to deepen and balance the foundation's tones. Oh, and the impossibly soothing way the iconic little jars are filled, sealed, and packaged once the powder is mixed.