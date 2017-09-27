How Stuff Is Made
This Mesmerizing Video Will Change How You View Your Foundation

It's mesmerizing to watch.

See more about this Episode
We had no idea BareMinerals' Original Loose Powder Foundation could be so captivating even before it hit the shelves at our local Sephora. Sold in a gloriously inclusive 30 different shades, the cult product is synonymous with the fresh-faced, natural look we'll always come back to, even during peak contouring craze (just ask brand ambassador and YouTube star Ingrid Nilsen).
And while we always knew that BareMinerals had perfected a foundation that delivered a coverage-without-cakiness finish, we wanted to see exactly how its signature beauty essential was actually made — especially since we've been stocking it in our makeup bags for over a decade. The most surprising part of our behind-the-scenes trip to the BareMinerals factory? The sheer amount of of red, yellow, and black pigment required to deepen and balance the foundation's tones. Oh, and the impossibly soothing way the iconic little jars are filled, sealed, and packaged once the powder is mixed.
Check out the video above to catch the entire, strangely mesmerizing process.
Read these stories next:
Confessions Of A Sephora Employee
Under-$20 Makeup The Pros Actually Swear By
All The Differences Between A $200 Skin Cream & A $20 One
Bare Minerals Powder Foundation Skin Tones History
written by Rachel Selvin
BeautyFoundationThe LatestMakeupVideo
Released on September 27, 2017
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
How Tata Harper's $85 Illuminating Moisturizer Is Actually Made
The Unexpectedly Weird History Behind Your Favorite Childhood Candy
One Tube Of This Mascara Is Sold Every Two Seconds — & This Is How It's Made
Everything You Never Knew About The Wildly Intricate Way Money Is Made
Here's How Your Favorite Kiehl's Moisturizer Is Actually Made
Share This Hypnotically Soothing Video With Your V-Day Sweetheart
Now Playing
This Mesmerizing Video Will Change How You View Your Foundation

Related Content

R29 Original Series