Contrary to Beyoncé's unforgettable advice that " the best revenge is your paper," only 8% of the world's money exists in the physical world (as opposed to, like, numbers on a screen). And despite the endless platitudes about cash growing on trees, American money isn't printed on paper at all — bills are created with a hybrid blend of 75% cotton and 25% linen. We're guessing that's why they often survive a wash cycle or two.