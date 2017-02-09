How Stuff Is Made
Share This Hypnotically Soothing Video With Your V-Day Sweetheart

We're taking you inside the sweethearts factory to see how everyone's favorite V-Day candy is made.

See more about this Episode
Sweethearts, the universe's favorite message-emblazoned candy, have been the go-to Valentine's Day treat since 1866 — though our deepest nostalgia for them obviously springs more from elementary school card swaps, circa 1995. But if the Sweetheart has undergone a few pop culture updates over the its long, pastel-tinted reign (I certainly don't remember "Bae Mine" from back in the fifth grade), the process for confecting these cheekily demonstrative delicacies has remained pretty much unchanged since the turn of the century. For more than 100 years, Necco has produced Sweethearts in the same factory, mixing obscene amounts of sugar with cornstarch, various flavorings, corn syrup, and cotton-candy colored dye to create the basic mixture. Once rolled and stretched, the dough is stamped with a notorious blend of sultry or coy phrases, which have expanded to include "LOL" and "Text Me," while old school classics like and "Be Mine" or "Sweet Pea" still feature prominently, of course. Spoiler: seeing the dough get pressed into plump, pillowy heart shapes by the factory's cutter will almost certainly be the most satisfying thing you watch today. Watch the video above to be lulled into a state of true Valentine's Day bliss as the Sweethearts glide through the factory, and don't forget to share it with boo, too.
Sweethearts Valentines Day Candy Factory Tour
written by Rachel Selvin
Food & DrinksDiet & NutritionLivingValentine’s Day 2019 Gift Guides, Movies, Sex Tips, & FreebiesVideo
Released on February 9, 2017
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
How Tata Harper's $85 Illuminating Moisturizer Is Actually Made
The Unexpectedly Weird History Behind Your Favorite Childhood Candy
One Tube Of This Mascara Is Sold Every Two Seconds — & This Is How It's Made
Everything You Never Knew About The Wildly Intricate Way Money Is Made
Here's How Your Favorite Kiehl's Moisturizer Is Actually Made
Now Playing
Share This Hypnotically Soothing Video With Your V-Day Sweetheart
This Mesmerizing Video Will Change How You View Your Foundation

Related Content

R29 Original Series