Ingrid Nilsen Is Exactly The Beauty Ambassador We Need Right Now

"Honestly, I really think the BareMinerals Original Foundation is an amazing product to start with because it’s so easy to use with the swirl-tap-buff technique. It also gives you coverage without being caked on. I really, really love the Covergirl LashBlast Plumpify mascara — I've bought so many tubes of that mascara. For hair, Tresemmé Perfectly Undone Seafoam Hair Mousse . I love using that in my hair when it’s damp to create some texture. I think blush is something that’s really fun to play around with because you can play with different colors — I really love the Milani Baked Blushes . I’m obsessed with the BareMinerals Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick right now in Love. When I was starting off with makeup, lipsticks like this, where you get color and hydration all in one, didn't really exist.""The first I can remember is the Maybelline Great Lash mascara in clear. I love using that in my eyebrows now, but at the time, I didn’t know eyebrow grooming was a thing.""I think if you ever start a podcast, you have to do it because you love podcasts. I love podcasts. I wanted to get into that world because it was an extension of what I was already doing. I could expand on things that didn’t make sense to talk about on video and that are conversations I actually have with my friend Cat. It’s been one of the best things for both of us.""I think especially in the beauty space there is a lot of room for growth. I think that’s one of the reasons why, for some people, my coming out was so shocking — because I don’t fit the stereotype of what you’d perceive a gay woman to be like, look like, or act like. You can count all of the LGBTQ women who are the face of a major beauty brand on one hand, easily — and most are white. Being biracial and having BareMinerals choose me to represent their brand means a lot. People fight for this so hard, so when you finally get to a place where you get a little something, it feels like progress is being made — especially right now, when a lot of people feel helpless and scared. I'm showing that I'm standing up and saying I’m proud of who I am and BareMinerals backing that. I can’t think of anything more awesome than that."