Just when we thought Kylie Jenner couldn’t get any more hype (because why would being on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire be the sole magnum opus?), her GQ cover , where she poses alongside Travis Scott, her partner (and the father of her daughter, Stormi), managed to do just that. Not only did their unexpectedly normal behavior throughout the interview manage to intrigue the masses, but the imagery gave us the slight inclination that we may have finally found an iconic celebrity couple to attach our hopes and dreams to. One look at the pair's GQ shoot and any fan of beloved '70s power couple Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg will notice the striking similarity to some of their most famous editorials. Given that we're all still mourning the end of their 13-year rendezvous 50 years later, the immediate tweets comparing the two #iconic couples are resonating with us deeply.