Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Just Gave Their First Interview Together & It's A Lot

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are finally letting fans in on their quick, elusive, and private relationship. The pair is on the cover of GQ, photographed and interviewed as a dynamic duo: parents, influencers, and lovers. And I must warn you: they are actually very cute and nice and good and warm people. It may surprise you.
Throughout the entire profile Jenner and Scott (real name Jacques Webster) sound extremely normal — if that's possible. In a video, Jenner interviews Scott about details of her life ("What did I crave while I was pregnant?", "What sports did I play in high school?" and he gets most of them right. But it's clear that they're still fresh in their relationship (they met barely more than a year ago) when she stands up to kiss him for getting the color of her eyes right (green and yellow). They gush over each other, and they also talk about the last time they cried (Scott not since Stormi's birth, Jenner the day before when she canceled the GQ interview to fly out to see Scott after a small fight between the two of them).
Advertisement
But the most interesting part of the joint profile, which includes Q&A's with each of the profitable young social media and pop culture superstars, is Scott and Jenner's take on the infamous "Kardashian curse." As the legend goes, the Kardashian women eat men alive. Their power is another's downfall. People point to the women's exes as proof, and, GQ writes, Kim gets upset, Kourtney gets confused, and Scott gets unfiltered.
"I don't even be looking at motherfuckers," the 27-year-old performer tells the magazine. "I don't be looking at shit. Kylie actually likes me for me." When Kylie is asked about it, she agrees with the journalist's theory that some men just aren't equipped to "fly this close to the sun" (i.e. the Kardashian empire). "That's exactly what it is," she says. "They come and can't handle it."
Two earnest answers to a petty conspiracy-driven question is exactly what makes Scott and Jenner such an unexpectedly good pair. In the interview, the couple reveals their "meet cute" story which takes place under hundreds of palm trees and surrounded by thousands of sweaty bodies: they met at Coachella in 2017. GQ compares their love-at-first sight connection to one out of a romantic comedy. Jenner upped and left Calabasas to join Scott on tour after he asked her "what do we want to do about this?" "This" being the creation of "Kylie and Trav." And so she left, not telling anyone where she was going ("I live on my own, and so I just rode off into the sunset") and the rest is history.
Advertisement
Related Video:
Advertisement