Throughout the entire profile Jenner and Scott (real name Jacques Webster) sound extremely normal — if that's possible. In a video, Jenner interviews Scott about details of her life ("What did I crave while I was pregnant?", "What sports did I play in high school?" and he gets most of them right. But it's clear that they're still fresh in their relationship (they met barely more than a year ago) when she stands up to kiss him for getting the colour of her eyes right (green and yellow). They gush over each other, and they also talk about the last time they cried (Scott not since Stormi's birth, Jenner the day before when she canceled the GQ interview to fly out to see Scott after a small fight between the two of them).