In the interview, which is scheduled to air this Sunday, the 13 Going On 30 actress got candid about what it was like to be a part of an A-list couple, and how difficult it was to have her personal life scrutinized daily by the press. In fact, Garner told the outlet that she could "cry" talking about what she went through when she was married to, and later separating from, her Justice League star ex-husband.