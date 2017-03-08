Turns out, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's official split may not be signed, sealed, or delivered just yet. People reports that, according to an anonymous source, the couple is working toward staying together. One source claims that reconciliation had always been an option for the couple, who first announced their separation in 2015.
"Jen has called off the divorce," the source said. "She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try."
The source continued, "There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents."
The couple's split has always been under intense scrutiny. Speculations about marital infidelity immediately followed the divorce announcement. Us Weekly reported that Affleck was involved with their nanny, Christine Ouzounian right after the split. (The assumption was that Affleck had been close to Ouzounian prior to the couple's separation.)
At the time, representation for Affleck told Refinery29, "The story is full of lies. You shouldn't be able to hide behind 'blind sources' and attempt to destroy families going through a difficult time. We are considering legal options."
Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the 2015 breakup, both parties seemed devastated. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Garner said that the 10-year marriage wasn't a publicity stunt — it was a genuine relationship, and one that she wanted to survive.
"It was a real marriage. It wasn’t for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work." She also gave this heartbreaking admission: "Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding."
You may also recall that Affleck adorned his back with a phoenix tattoo post-breakup, and Garner threw a mild amount of shade in his direction.
She said: "You know what we would say in my hometown about that [tattoo]? ‘Bless his heart.’ A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario?... I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes."
As of August 2016, it seemed the couple may have been back on track. Garner appeared on the Today show to promote her film Nine Lives, and, as is custom, spoke about the divorce. She said, "We are definitely a modern family. We're doing really well."
Their efforts to stay together seem to be primarily for their kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina Rose, 8, and Samuel, 5.
A source connected to Garner said of the possible reconciliation: “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either."
We wish these two the best — it seems like they've had a rough couple of years.
