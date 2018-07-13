The tabloid gossip surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck was extremely painful, Jennifer Garner revealed in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, per People.
In the interview, which is scheduled to air this Sunday, the 13 Going On 30 actress got candid about what it was like to be a part of an A-list couple, and how difficult it was to have her personal life scrutinised daily by the press. In fact, Garner told the outlet that she could "cry" talking about what she went through when she was married to, and later separating from, her Justice League star ex-husband.
She also revealed that the "pressure" was a lot to handle.
"What I think I’ve learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen... You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, because you think that’ll end the 'Are they engaged? Are they not?' And that’s true in the reverse, as well," Garner explained to CBS Sunday Morning. "If there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there’s trouble, it can create trouble."
Unlike many celebrities, Garner has not shied away from talking about the process of splitting up from her famous ex. Garner admitted in a 2016 Vanity Fair interview how difficult it was accepting that her marriage "dream" with Affleck was over.
"It was a real marriage. It wasn’t for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work," she told Vanity Fair. "I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding."
Though the two broke up in 2015, Garner and Affleck actively co-parent their three children Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina. The entire family was spotted vacationing in Hawaii over Easter weekend, with Garner spending time with a friend while the kids were off with her ex. (Affleck and his phoenix back tattoo are filming the Netflix movie Triple Frontier in the state.)
While it's great that the Alias star can control her own narrative about the breakup through these interviews, maybe it's time we focus less on her romantic past and more on her exciting upcoming project. Garner will return to TV with a new HBO show about camping (appropriately titled Camping) from the minds of Girls' Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. Her relationship with Affleck is a huge part of her history, of course, but we're more excited to see where Garner will go next.
