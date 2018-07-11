By all standard accounts, actress Saoirse Ronan, the star of the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird, is famous. At just 24 years of age, she's received 93 nominations for her work and has won 46 prestigious awards, the most recent of which was a Golden Globe. Yet, in her new cover story for Vogue, Ronan, who's been acting since she was 9, played down her celebrity status, saying she isn't on the same level as Selena Gomez.
"I still get completely shocked that anyone knows who I am," she told Vogue after a fan asked to take a photo with her in her native Ireland. When asked if she'd rather she blended into the crowd more, she said, "Yeah, I would. But I'm not...famous. I just genuinely don't think I am. Selena Gomez is famous."
Okay, so SelGo, with her 138 million Instagram followers and recent (incessant) press coverage over her reaction to ex-beau Justin Bieber's surprising engagement news, is always in the spotlight. We'll give Ronan that. But if I can think I'm a superstar for getting more than 17 retweets, Ronan can give herself some credit for being one of the most buzzed about film darlings of the past decade. Of course, she might just not know how much people adore her fashion sense, beauty looks, love life (or lack thereof), and adventures with Timothée Chalamet simply because she doesn't search for her name online or at the news stand.
"If you're not aware of how often you're in a newspaper, then it's like it's not really happening," she said. "I just get so anxious whenever I watch anything that I'm in. I'm fine with the way I look now. But I wouldn't necessarily be looking at photographs of myself all day. I don't want to become too consumed by the image of myself."
Oh, and if Ronan thinks she's less famous than other starlets just because hoards of people aren't stopping her in the streets for photos like they are with Gomez, might we remind her it's probably because some fans don't know how to pronounce her name. If that's you, don't worry. She sang a hilarious song during her monologue on SNL that will have you pronouncing "Saoirse with an 'er'" in no time.
