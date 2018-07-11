Taylor Swift Is A Low-Key Freak, Says Lena Dunham

Let Lena Dunham tell you about her best friend, Taylor Swift. Apparently, she's a real freak.
On Tuesday, a Harper's Bazaar profile of 60s/70s rock star muse Pattie Boyd dropped. Pop star Swift interviewed Boyd for the piece, and was featured in a photoshoot alongside the "Layla" and "Something" subject.
It was a surprising move for the lately press-avoidant singer, and one that her Girls star BFF Dunham was thrilled by. The TV creator took to Twitter to share just how excited she was by Swift's latest spread, and revealed that this Harper's Bazaar piece was an example of the elusive and real T. Swift.
"Omg @taylorswift13’s Harper’s Bizarre spread with Pattie Boyd is actual heaven," wrote Dunham on the social media platform. "TS is the best friend a gal could ask for & also the most ingenious weirdo - she doesn’t get enough credit 4 being a true nerd freak in addition to a goddess. This is the most 'her' I’ve ever seen her."
Omg @taylorswift13’s Harper’s Bizarre spread with Pattie Boyd is actual heaven. TS is the best friend a gal could ask for & also the most ingenious weirdo- she doesn’t get enough credit 4 being a true nerd freak in addition to a goddess. This is the most “her” I’ve ever seen her. pic.twitter.com/yBhRcGx2EW— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 10, 2018
(P.S.: If you were worried that Dunham didn't know how to spell Harper's Bazaar, she tweeted immediately after that she just "made [the word] fashun.")
It's unclear exactly what Dunham means by calling Swift a "freak," but I'm sure it's out of nothing but love. Most geniuses are kind of weirdos. Some create clones of their previous incarnations and stick them all in one surreal music video.
It's not surprising that Dunham would gush over Swift's latest spread — the writer-director is one of Swift's biggest champions and frequent defenders. In an interview with Rolling Stone in February of 2017, Dunham (who appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" video in 2015said of her friend:
"Watching the way that she understands the vicissitudes of the cycle, and she just keeps making her work — that's just really impressive to me... She's been put through the ringer, and she's continued to make her work."
After the "Delicate" singer took her alleged groper to court in August of 2017, Dunham shared her support on social media.
"Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property," Dunham tweeted. "Her example is powerful."
If Swift is a freak, well — she's a freak that Dunham is perpetually inspired by. The best kind.
