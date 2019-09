The sparseness of his 1992 MTV Unplugged take on the song is probably sonically more in line than the original recording in the '60s with his then-band Derek and the Dominoes. But the thing that connects these tracks is the lyrics: neither Swift nor Clapton could stop themselves from falling in love with this person, this object of their desire. And the whole world knows the story of who inspired the songs , because it is the hot gossip of the day. (If you weren't keeping up with '60s gossip, Pattie Boyd — who inspired Clapton to write "Layla" and "Bell Bottom Blues," was married to Harrison, who wrote the Beatles iconic track "Something" about her. After an alleged domestic abuse incident and several allegations of cheating, Harrison and Boyd got divorced and she married Clapton, who went on to write "Wonderful Tonight" about her. She and Clapton got divorced due to his drug addiction, incessant cheating, and again alleged abusive behavior.) Imagine being the person who inspired all those songs and never making a cent from it, because the royalties are being paid to your ex-husbands.