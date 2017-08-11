Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 11, 2017
Live Updates: Taylor Swift's Mom On Alleged Groping: "I Wanted To Vomit And Cry At The Same Time" https://t.co/OMjHMjpCov via @buzzfeed— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 9, 2017
Andrea said when she learned someone had touched her daughter "I was upset to the point where I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time." https://t.co/W1KGLleGIc— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 9, 2017
Andrea said if you looked closely at the photo you could tell T's dress was being pushed up -fabric was stiff and T doesn't have hips. https://t.co/U6ZaoU4oLA— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 9, 2017
Day 4 of the Trial : Taylor Swift first witness called to the stand. Says "It was a definite grab."— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Taylor Swift says on stand "he stayed latched on to my bare ass check as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable." #taylorswifttrial https://t.co/UJATJksSh1— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
“It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before…He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt" TS https://t.co/ZEDWipDXWL— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
When asked if Mueller touched her at any other point, Swift said he was too busy grabbing her ass under her skirt to touch her anywhere else https://t.co/VrxK4WuZvh— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Swift said she does not blame her bodyguard for not stopping Mueller bc “It was horrifying, shocking, & we had never experienced it before.” https://t.co/qg259btDb7— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
When asked if she could see the incident directly Swift said she couldn’t see exactly because her “ass in the back of her body.” https://t.co/3hYJySWRzQ— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Support from the Swifties across the street for #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/dBcbibNFK5— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
.@taylorswift13 is FUCKING BRAVE. ALL deserve justice- to be heard, honored & respected. No matter race, creed, socioeconomic status, gender https://t.co/wwVOayx8lQ— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) August 11, 2017
I applaud @taylorswift13 for standing up for all women who have been groped. Which is likely most women I know. You're an amazing role model— Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) August 10, 2017