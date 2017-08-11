Story from Entertainment News

Lena Dunham Posted A Message Of Support For Taylor Swift During Her Trial

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock.
Lena Dunham has Taylor Swift's back.
The Girls star tweeted a message of support for Swift during her trial against a radio host and DJ who allegedly groped her in 2013.
On Thursday, Swift testified against David Mueller, whom she says groped her during a meet-and-greet. Key evidence in the trial includes a photograph that Swift's lawyers say is evidence of the groping.
The "Bad Blood" singer is seeking one dollar in damages as a symbolic gesture. Meanwhile, Mueller wants $3 million in damages from Swift for allegedly ruining his reputation; he sued Swift in 2015. The singer then countersued Mueller.
"Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful," Dunham tweeted just after midnight on Friday.
Swift and Dunham have been friends for years. In 2015, Swift invited Dunham, along with other members of her legendary squad, on stage during a concert in New Jersey.
BuzzFeed's Claudia Rosenbaum has been reporting live from the courtroom where the Mueller v Swift trial is ongoing. On Thursday, she shared a number of tweets about the events.
At one point, Swift's mother, Andrea, took the stand.
While Swift was on the stand, she said there was a "definite grab," according to Rosenbaum. She also called the experience "horrifying."
Fans also showed support for Swift during the ongoing trial. People apparently spelled out "I knew you were TROUBLE" on the window of a yarn store across the street from the courtroom.
Jaime King and Karen Elson also tweeted messages of support for Swift.
