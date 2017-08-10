Taylor Swift's attorney fired back at former radio show host David Mueller today after the DJ accused Swift of costing him his job and "ruining his reputation."
Mueller, who allegedly groped Swift at a 2013 meet-and-greet in Colorado, took the stand today and was faced with questions from the star's attorney, Doug Baldridge.
Balridge poked holes in Mueller's assertion that Swift ruined his reputation, pointing out that she initially didn't file a public lawsuit.
"They didn’t file a lawsuit against you in public, did they?" asked Baldridge, who also suggested that it was Mueller who "rendered himself unemployable" by telling multiple people in the radio industry about Swift's allegations against him.
Swift didn't report the alleged incident to the police because she didn't want it to go public, according to Baldridge. He also stated that neither she nor her team contacted KYGO (Mueller's former employer) about the incident.
After being questioned by Baldridge in court today, Mueller admitted that Swift and her team didn't file a lawsuit at the time of the incident.
The first lawsuit pertaining to the incident was filed by Mueller himself in 2015. He sued Swift, claiming that he was fired from his "dream job" after the singer's security team accused him of groping her during the meet-and-greet.
A rep for Swift told People that "the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident" and "made their independent decision."
After Mueller filed his lawsuit, Swift countersued the DJ. According to court papers filed by the singer, Mueller "intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission."
Swift is expected to take the stand sometime within the next week.
