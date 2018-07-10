Ariana Grande Is Doing A Surprise Performance To Celebrate Your Favorite Unofficial Holiday

Amazon thought your Prime Day frenzy needed a soundtrack, and they just snagged Ariana Grande to do the deed. Along with Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, and Julia Michaels, Grande will perform a the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day Event on July 11. You can catch the live stream of the concert on Amazon.com at 8 p.m. EST to get excited for July 16's 36 hours of deals.
Grande is slated to perform a number of her favorites (hopefully that means "Into You" at least four times) as well as a handful of singles from her upcoming album Sweetener, which is due out on August 17.
During her performance, we might just get a glance at her much buzzed-about ring, which helped confirm rumors of her engagement to Pete Davidson. Davidson officially announced their engagement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and is a vocal supporter of Grande on his social media, so don't be surprised if he turns up in the audience at the Prime event, or documents the performance on his Instagram.
Perhaps the couple can use the Prime Day deals to furnish their new shared NYC home, which both have lamented is still depressingly empty. Hopefully Grande's performance, along with Ballerini, Cara, and Michaels', can give some much-needed inspo.
