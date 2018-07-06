Panic At The Disco's Brendan Urie Reveals He Is Pansexual

Panic at the Disco frontman Brendan Urie (best known as the guy with the top hat in the iconic "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" video) has just revealed he is pansexual.
In Urie's new interview with Paper Magazine, the "LA Devotee" musician reveals that, though he married wife Sarah Orzechowski in 2013, he is attracted to people all across the gender identity spectrum.
Per the interview:
"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person," Urie explained to Paper. "Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to... I guess this is me coming out as pansexual."
Advertisement
Urie is one of several celebrities who have used the term pansexual to describe their sexual identity. (Head to Refinery29's Gender and Sexual Identity glossary to explore other definitions.)
"My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality... I always hated the word 'bisexual,' because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl."
Younger star Nico Tortorella, who hosts his own relationship podcast, The Love Bomb, also identifies as pansexual.
Other stars — like Janelle Monáe, for example — have revealed their attraction to just the "person," even if they don't explicitly identify as pansexual.
Urie doesn't owe anyone a public declaration of his sexuality, but that doesn't make his actions any less significant. It can be challenging for men to identify as anything other than rigidly straight or gay. Whereas women are allowed a bit more flexibility (and I do mean a bit), thanks to standards of masculinity, it can be hard for people to comprehend men who are attracted to more than one gender.
Good for Urie for speaking his truth. Who knows — maybe this interview will make one Panic at the Disco fan feel a little more comfortable sharing their own.
Advertisement