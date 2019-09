Gigi Hadid Has A Message For Instagram Trolls: Don’t Come For Her Relationship

Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have kept their on-again-off-again relationship pretty quiet recently after officially announcing their breakup in March and being spotted making out a month later. From IG pictures, Zigi seems back together , but internet trolls have used their silence as fire to heat up their attacks on the couple. One Instagram account posts anonymous “confessions” alleging the couple is just posing for PR and tagging Hadid in their accusations.