Sharing the campaign image of Gigi, her skin painted blue and wearing a bright orange wool coat from Moschino’s fall 2018 collection, Jeremy captioned the image: "The only thing illegal about this alien is how good she looks!" Fans of the designer will recognize his fondness for gossip page-like headlines, but many saw his choice of words as trivializing the plight of detained migrants, and as being insensitive to migrant poverty by appropriating the pejorative phrase in order to sell designer products worn here by rich supermodels. Although Gigi Hadid has Dutch, Palestinian, and American heritage, some commenters were angry that the models used all appeared to be white, when migrants crossing the border are predominantly Hispanic and people of color. Hadid, Kaia Gerber (who is white American) and Vittoria Ceretti (white Italian) were the first three models Jeremy posted, though he later added an image of Soo Joo Park, who is a South Korean American.