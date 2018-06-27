Sharing the campaign image of Gigi, painted blue and wearing a bright orange wool coat from Moschino’s Autumn/Winter 18 collection, Jeremy captioned the image: "The only thing illegal about this alien is how good she looks!" Fans of the designer will recognise his fondness for gossip page-like headlines, but many saw his choice of words as trivialising the plight of detained migrants, and as being insensitive to migrant poverty by appropriating the pejorative phrase in order to sell designer products worn by rich supermodels. Although Gigi Hadid has Dutch, Palestinian and American heritage, some commenters were angry that the models used all appeared to be white, when migrants crossing the border are more usually people of colour. Gigi, Kaia Gerber (who is white American) and Vittoria Ceretti (white Italian) were the first three models Jeremy posted, though he later added an image of Soo Joo, who is a South Korean American.