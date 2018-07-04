Gigi Hadid Has A Message For Instagram Trolls: Don’t Come For Her Relationship

If Gigi Hadid ever gets tired of modelling, she can always fall back on her hobby: slapping down Instagram trolls.
Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have kept their on-again-off-again relationship pretty quiet recently after officially announcing their breakup in March and being spotted making out a month later. From IG pictures, Zigi seems back together, but internet trolls have used their silence as fire to heat up their attacks on the couple. One Instagram account posts anonymous “confessions” alleging the couple is just posing for PR and tagging Hadid in their accusations.
Hadid has had enough, addressing the account once and for all — and confirming her relationship in the process. The model commented on the post, saying, “You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else,” and, “I don't need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest."
Her comments had a very self-confident and calm air — way calmer than I would have been. She ended by wishing the best for the haters: “I hope u know it's not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. X." Really, though.
Hadid and her (once more for the haters) boyfriend don’t need anyone else’s opinion on their relationship, thank you very much. Even if he still doesn’t follow her Insta.
The troll account @exposingfakeeasszigiii has since gone MIA, but not before reportedly claiming the accusation wasn’t their own belief, but rather someone else’s submitted confession.
