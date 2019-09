July Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

If you’re more TV-inclined, HBO is following up the engrossing Big Little Lies with another show based on a popular book. Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects comes to the small screen with Amy Adams playing Camille Preaker, a reporter who’s sent to the hometown she so desperately fought to escape to cover two murders. For an alternative take on the true crime genre, tune into NBC’s parody Trial & Error: Lady Killer, which stars Kirstin Chenoweth as the beloved First Lady of a small town who’s accused of murdering her husband, the mayor. If you’ve plowed through both The Staircase and American Vanda l, this is the show for you.