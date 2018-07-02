July Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

July! Summer! Beaches! Extreme heat! For some of us, that means gleefully soaking up the sun, getting that fix of sweet, sweet vitamin D. For others, it means retreating indoors, where it’s dark and air-conditioned, and nothing will get sandy. If the latter option sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place. There are loads of things to keep you inside this July — and a book or two you can tote to the beach if you’re so inclined.
When it comes to movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first Marvel film to give a woman co-title billing. Sorry to Bother You, Tessa Thompson’s latest, is pure magical realism. Timothée Chalamet is back on the silver screen in Hot Summer Nights, where he does many signature Timmy things (making out against walls, crying in cars...collect them all!). Eighth Grade is a poignant look at what it’s like to be a middle schooler in the social media era.
If you’re more TV-inclined, HBO is following up the engrossing Big Little Lies with another show based on a popular book. Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects comes to the small screen with Amy Adams playing Camille Preaker, a reporter who’s sent to the hometown she so desperately fought to escape to cover two murders. For an alternative take on the true crime genre, tune into NBC’s parody Trial & Error: Lady Killer, which stars Kirstin Chenoweth as the beloved First Lady of a small town who’s accused of murdering her husband, the mayor. If you’ve plowed through both The Staircase and American Vandal, this is the show for you.
Those are just a few of July’s pop cultural offerings to whet your whistle. Keep reading for the Refinery29 entertainment team’s picks for what to see, listen to, and read this month.