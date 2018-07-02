July Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

July! Summer! Beaches! Extreme heat! For some of us, that means gleefully soaking up the sun, getting that fix of sweet, sweet vitamin D. For others, it means retreating indoors, where it’s dark and air-conditioned, and nothing will get sandy. If the latter option sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place. There are loads of things to keep you inside this July — and a book or two you can tote to the beach if you’re so inclined.