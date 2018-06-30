Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington & More Joined Families Belong Together To March

Over 700 cities and towns across the United States are joining together to tell President Donald Trump what they really think of his immigration policies. Among the tens of thousands of people marching are celebrities who also can't stand for the inhumane treatment of people seeking asylum and opportunity.
Countless celebrities have been using their platforms to get the word out about the Families Belong Together march in the past few days. Now, they are picking up their signs and showing up at marches in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., and speaking at various marches. Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, Lin Manuel Miranda, Laura Dern, Lea Thompson, Alysia Reiner, Connie Britton, Laverne Cox, Mishel Prada, Diane Guerrero, and Padma Lakshmi were among the many protesters across the country who are striving to put an end to cruel immigration policy.
"I couldn't even imagine not being able to find him," said Alicia Keys about her 7-year-old son who was with her as she spoke at the march in D.C. "I couldn't imagine being separated from him or scared about how he's being treated. So, this is all of our fight because if it can happen to any child, it can happen to my child, and your child, and all of our children." Keys went on to read the heartbreaking story of a woman who has been separated from her child for months now.
She was joined on stage by America Ferrera, who said, "If it was my family being torn apart, if it was my brother being arbitrarily criminalized, if it was my sister being banned, then someone would stand up for me and my family. It is that simple." Ferrera also shared a story of a grandfather desperately trying to be reunited with his granddaughter. The common theme was that both were doing everything they could to care for these children and yet they were forced to wait without knowing when or if they would be reunited.
Introduced by Chrissy Teigen, John Legend played a new song called "Preach" at the Los Angeles march. "You can't just talk about it or tweet about it. You've got to do something," Legend encouraged the crowd.
With so many people marching and magnifying the cry for change, whether their platform is big or small, surely things will have to change. When people come together to and form a united front, their message has to be heard.
