Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington & More Joined Families Belong Together To March

She was joined on stage by America Ferrera, who said, "If it was my family being torn apart, if it was my brother being arbitrarily criminalized, if it was my sister being banned, then someone would stand up for me and my family. It is that simple." Ferrera also shared a story of a grandfather desperately trying to be reunited with his granddaughter. The common theme was that both were doing everything they could to care for these children and yet they were forced to wait without knowing when or if they would be reunited.