The BET Awards Used To Lead; Now They're Falling Behind

The BET Awards are one of the few platforms where Black entertainers receive their fair due . Hip-hop artists get to perform for a national audience normally denied to them by other awarding bodies like the Grammys, Emmys, and of course, the Oscars. They do all of this with the awareness that anti-Blackness runs deep around the world, and that having spaces that are "for us by us" isn’t just sentimental. It’s vital. But Sunday night’s awards left quite a bit to be desired. They went with a Wakanda theme that felt stale and way overcooked, given that Black Panther was released six months ago. Host Jamie Foxx, who can usually be counted on to bring the funny, crashed and burned at several moments in the show — including a bit where he mocked comedian Mo’Nique’s calling out Netflix for low-balling her on a comedy special offer. There weren’t even many big fashion or beauty moments for us to stan. But most bothersome were the moments in which BET revealed that it still hasn't committed to intersectionality as a framework for Black liberation.