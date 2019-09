Mo'Nique's Netflix Claims Are So Much Deeper Than A Boycott

During a 2015 interview on Good Morning America , she claimed that she was blackballed by the industry after refusing to play thank him and the studio during her Oscars acceptance speech. She says that the Hollywood powers that be — she has since gone on to name moguls Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey as co-conspirators in icing her out of the industry — decided that she needed to be “taught a lesson” for not “playing the game” of show business. A 2009 LA Times piece written ahead of Mo’Nique’s big Oscar win questioned whether or not she was ruining her chances at the big fish because of her reluctance to campaign for the film and her asks to be compensated for the work involved in promoting it. Essentially, Mo’Nique’s status in the industry and among the list of winners at the 2010 Oscars were at risk, not because of her performance or because she failed to meet contractual obligations, but because her colleagues didn’t think that she had been gracious enough.