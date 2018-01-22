Mo'Nique's Netflix Claims Are So Much Deeper Than A Boycott

And this brings me to one final point. According to the Instagram video she posted, Netflix told Mo’Nique that they offered her such a small amount of money because that’s what they thought she would bring in, despite having an Oscar and being named one of the original queens of comedy. There is no denying that Mo’Nique is absolutely hilarious. She is the star of two comedy specials currently available to stream on Netflix — Monique: I Coulda Been Your Cellmate and Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Dallas. She's also a lead in Blackbird, a film about a Black teen struggling with his sexuality. I think that instead of boycotting Netflix, we should be proving them wrong by watching these titles. We should be supporting good performances and talent regardless of their race, gender, or size. It's time Netflix gets the hint.