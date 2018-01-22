Mo'Nique's Netflix Claims Are So Much Deeper Than A Boycott

Working in tandem with industry hierarchy is the fact that Black women who are plus-sized are also stereotyped as either too aggressive or inherently nurturing to everyone around them. Nikki Parker, the character Mo’Nique played on The Parker’s, spent all five seasons ardently pursuing a romantic relationship with a professor who adamantly rebuffed her advances. Women who look like Mo’Nique who don’t roll over and accept the scraps that are offered to them run the risk of being labeled as troublemakers. They are met with skepticism, not empathy, when they ask for more money or other deserved accommodations. When a wave of actresses like Emmy Rossum, Jennifer Lawrence, and Ellen Pompeo publicly aired their financial grievances against networks and studios who paid their male colleagues more money than them, we cheered them on and supported their causes. We celebrated their victories when they got what they deserved. This has not been the case for Mo’Nique.