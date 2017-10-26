The Problematic History Of Men Playing Fat Black Women

The show Martin is one of the greatest Black sitcoms on television. Following the life of local radio DJ Martin Payne, the show was testament to Black love and friendship before Insecure, and even Friends, were a thing. One of the strong suits of its titular star Martin Lawrence was that he could easily hilariously play other characters, both male and female, on the show. Local street hustler Jerome and Martin’s over-the-top next door neighbor Sheneneh Jenkins are arguably more beloved characters than Martin himself. These characters were supposed to be gross exaggerations of players commonly found in Black urban communities. But none of those characters are as triggering to me as Big Shirley, the girlfriend of Martin’s best friend Cole (Carl Anthony Payne). As her name might suggest, she was inhumanely large. Though the identity of the actor has yet to be identified, the voice implied that she was played by a man. She towered over Cole by at least two feet in height and was only ever shown from the neck down during her rare appearances.