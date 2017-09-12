How has life been without weed?

"It was a struggle. It was a hard... girl. You hear what I'm telling you? Honey. That was one of the hardest times in my life because I've been so free, and I didn't have to be regulated by the government. Once I got over that hump, though, I can truly say that my vision is more clear. I'm focused more on me and my business. My health feels better. My energy is on a different level. And I see things so much clearer now. I wake up and I want to handle my business now. When I was on the weed, I was a little bit sluggish. I was like ‘fuck it. I'll do that tomorrow. I'll do that the next day.’ Now there's just a whole new aspect to me. You make one wrong move on my stage now and I can feel it. Before they were getting over on me and I was just accepting anything when I was high. Now it's like, ‘No that shit ain't flying now, sweetheart. You gone get it together or get away from me.’"