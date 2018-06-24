Selena Gomez Went To Prom With Some Special Fans

@selenagomez at Our photobooth with CHOC children! She is such a sweetheart for spending her time with these awesome kids and creating such a memorable moment they will never forget at CHOC prom night 2018 @chocchildrens #chocprom2018 #selenagomez #chocchildrens #chocprom

A post shared by Pixta Perfect (@pixtaperfect) on Jun 23, 2018 at 9:46pm PDT