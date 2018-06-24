Selena Gomez Went To Prom With Some Special Fans

Talk about memorable summer nights: Selena Gomez went to prom this weekend.
Gomez spent her Saturday night at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where she surprised young cancer survivors at the oncology centre’s prom event. The centre hosted the event for teenagers and young adults who are seeking cancer therapy and treatment at the hospital.
Gomez was sporting a retro black and white polka-dot dress and red lipstick, her stylish new bob swept back into a messy bun topped with a matching red flower. The singer looked right at home at the event, which was filled with excited teens dressed to the nines and letting loose on what appeared to be a massive, packed dance floor lit up with strings of sparkling lights.
At the event, Gomez stood for photos with prom-goers, taking selfies and showing off some goofy poses at a photo booth.
But Gomez wasn’t the only big name in attendance. Jumanji star Jack Black also paid a visit to teach the kids a few of his best moves.
"I just wanted to make sure you guys had the latest dance moves," Black said in an Instagram video. "I'm gonna be here dancing my butt off.”
Sarah Drew, James Pickens Jr., Caterina Scorsone, and Kevin McKidd of Grey’s Anatomy fame also came through to dance the night away.
The prom theme was “Around the World in One Night,” and hospital staff decked the space out with some travel-themed decor: maps and lanterns lined the entryway, and the corners of the room were set up to look like different parts of the world. The hospital provided glam services for the ladies, and the gentlemen received Ryan Seacrest Distinction bow ties and Dr. Harold Lancer's Polished for Men skincare starter kits courtesy of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
The Children’s Hospital of Orange County has seen its fair share of celebrity guests. Actor Chad Michael Murray made an appearance — in full Prince Charming costume, inspired by his role in A Cinderella Story — at last year’s CHOC prom. According to E! News, Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber also paid a visit to the hospital about a year ago, dropping in to meet a few patients and take photos.
